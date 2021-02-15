Home
Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:00 AM IST
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
- HT Auto speaks to Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing India, Groupe PSA and Saurabh Vatsa, Senior Director Citroen Marketing Operations & Corporate Communications on how the French auto major plans to capture the Indian market in coming days after launching their flagship SUV C5 Aircross.