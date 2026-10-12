BYD Atto 3 gets new Atlantis Gray colour scheme
The new shade replaces Surf Blue in the electric SUV's colour palette, while prices continue to start at ₹24.99 lakh.
BYD has updated the colour palette of the Atto 3 electric SUV in India with the introduction of a new Atlantis Gray shade. The new colour replaces the existing Surf Blue option, bringing a subtle change to the SUV's exterior personalisation choices. No mechanical or feature upgrades have been reported alongside this update.
BYD Atto 3: New Colour Option
With the latest update, the BYD Atto 3 is available in four colour options: Cosmos Black, Ski White, Harbour Grey and the newly introduced Atlantis Gray. The removal of Surf Blue marks a change to the existing colour palette rather than a broader update to the electric SUV.
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The Atto 3 retains its distinctive exterior design, featuring chrome and black elements, full-LED lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Depending on the variant, the SUV also gets 17-inch or 18-inch wheels.
BYD Atto 3: Features and Safety Equipment
The electric SUV comes equipped with a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad, a powered tailgate and a six-speaker audio system. Other features include a 360-degree camera, an NFC key card, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an auto-hold function.
The feature list also includes electrically adjustable front seats, with six-way adjustment for the driver and four-way adjustment for the front passenger. Safety equipment comprises seven airbags, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and disc brakes on all four wheels, with ventilated discs at the front.
BYD Atto 3: Battery, Range and Performance
The BYD Atto 3 is offered with two battery pack options: a 49.92 kWh unit and a larger 60.48 kWh unit. Both are paired with an electric motor producing 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.
The smaller battery pack delivers an ARAI-certified range of 468 km, while the larger unit offers a claimed range of 521 km. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.3 seconds.
For charging, the Atto 3 supports DC fast charging at up to 70 kW with the smaller battery pack and up to 80 kW with the larger unit.
BYD Atto 3: Price in India
The BYD Atto 3 is priced from ₹24.99 lakh to ₹34.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The introduction of the Atlantis Gray shade does not indicate a corresponding price revision, and the electric SUV continues to compete in India's premium electric SUV segment.
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