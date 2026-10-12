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BYD Atto 3 gets new Atlantis Gray colour scheme

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2026, 10:34 am
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The new shade replaces Surf Blue in the electric SUV's colour palette, while prices continue to start at 24.99 lakh.

BYD has discontinued the Surf Blue colour scheme of the Atto 3. It has been replaced by the new Atlantis Gray.
BYD has discontinued the Surf Blue colour scheme of the Atto 3. It has been replaced by the new Atlantis Gray.
BYD Atto 3
EMI starting at just
₹32,700/ month
Check Eligibility

BYD has updated the colour palette of the Atto 3 electric SUV in India with the introduction of a new Atlantis Gray shade. The new colour replaces the existing Surf Blue option, bringing a subtle change to the SUV's exterior personalisation choices. No mechanical or feature upgrades have been reported alongside this update.

BYD Atto 3: New Colour Option

With the latest update, the BYD Atto 3 is available in four colour options: Cosmos Black, Ski White, Harbour Grey and the newly introduced Atlantis Gray. The removal of Surf Blue marks a change to the existing colour palette rather than a broader update to the electric SUV.

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The Atto 3 retains its distinctive exterior design, featuring chrome and black elements, full-LED lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Depending on the variant, the SUV also gets 17-inch or 18-inch wheels.

BYD Atto 3: Features and Safety Equipment

The electric SUV comes equipped with a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad, a powered tailgate and a six-speaker audio system. Other features include a 360-degree camera, an NFC key card, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an auto-hold function.

The feature list also includes electrically adjustable front seats, with six-way adjustment for the driver and four-way adjustment for the front passenger. Safety equipment comprises seven airbags, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and disc brakes on all four wheels, with ventilated discs at the front.

BYD Atto 3: Battery, Range and Performance

The BYD Atto 3 is offered with two battery pack options: a 49.92 kWh unit and a larger 60.48 kWh unit. Both are paired with an electric motor producing 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

The smaller battery pack delivers an ARAI-certified range of 468 km, while the larger unit offers a claimed range of 521 km. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.3 seconds.

For charging, the Atto 3 supports DC fast charging at up to 70 kW with the smaller battery pack and up to 80 kW with the larger unit.

BYD Atto 3: Price in India

The BYD Atto 3 is priced from 24.99 lakh to 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The introduction of the Atlantis Gray shade does not indicate a corresponding price revision, and the electric SUV continues to compete in India's premium electric SUV segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2026, 10:34 am IST
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TAGS: BYD Atto 3 electric vehicles electric cars

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