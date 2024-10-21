India-bound new-gen Citroen C5 Aircross breaks cover. Everything you should know

Citroen ’s big SUV C5 Aircross is all set to receive a new generation avatar, which has been showcased in concept form at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The new generation Citroen C5 Aircross comes previewing the design of the upcoming model, which is expected to come sleeker and carry more modern design elements compared to the outgoing model that is currently on sale in India at a starting price of ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is expected to launch in India sometime in 2026.

2025 Citroen C5 Aircross: What's new

The upcoming new generation Citroen C5 Aircross comes incorporating a significantly updated design language compared to the outgoing model. It looks sleeker while having a pronounced crossover stance. However, expect the design elements of the concept model to receive a more conventional approach when the production-spec version breaks cover.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen C5 Aircross 1997 cc 1997 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 29.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 35.17 Lakhs Compare Skoda Kodiaq 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 34.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Speaking of the fresh design elements of the new generation Citroen C5 Aircross, it gets LED headlamps with new design LED daytime running lights. It gets 20-inch new design alloy wheels, a floating roofline and wrap-around LED taillights with a split styling. Even if some of these design elements don't make their way into the production-ready version, the new generation SUV would be significantly distinctive compared to the current generation C5 Aircross.

Speaking of the interior, the new generation Citroen C5 Aircross would come with dual digital displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. The SUV would also come with two roads of seating, a sunroof, powered-adjustable front-row seats, rear AC vents etc.

On the powertrain front, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be available with a wide range of powertrain options. It will have petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains. However, Citroen has not revealed anything specific about the powertrains of the upcoming C5 Aircross.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: