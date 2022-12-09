What is the on-road price of Citroen C5 Aircross in Kolkata? The on-road price of Citroen C5 Aircross Feel in Kolkata is Rs 34,81,797.

What will be the RTO charges for Citroen C5 Aircross in Kolkata? The RTO Charges for the Citroen C5 Aircross Feel in Kolkata is Rs 3,03,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Citroen C5 Aircross in Kolkata? In Kolkata, the insurance charges for the Citroen C5 Aircross Feel will be Rs 1,48,297.

What is the detailed breakup of Citroen C5 Aircross in Kolkata? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Citroen C5 Aircross in Kolkata is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 30,30,000, RTO - Rs. 3,03,000, Insurance - Rs. 1,48,297, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Citroen C5 Aircross in Kolkata as Rs. 34,81,797 .

What is the on-road price of Citroen C5 Aircross Top Model? The top model of the Citroen C5 Aircross is the Citroen Shine, which costs Rs. 37,09,509 on the road in Kolkata.

