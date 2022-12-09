HT Auto
Citroen C5 Aircross Specifications

Citroen C5 Aircross is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 30,30,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Citroen C5 Aircross Specs

Citroen C5 Aircross comes in four diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The C5 Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,969 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm.

Citroen C5 Aircross Specifications and Features

Shine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
DW10FC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® - Compression
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® - Compression And Rebound
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Height
1710
Length
4500
Width
1969
Wheelbase
2730
Bootspace
580
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Auto Steering
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
TFT
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / Graphite
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
Check latest offers
C5 Aircross vs Tucson
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs
Check X-Trail details
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs
Check Sportage details
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

25 - 30 Lakhs
Check Qashqai details
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

27 Lakhs Onwards
Check Santa Fe 2023 details
Citroen C5 Aircross News

Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.
C3, C5 Aircross to become costlier as Citroen decides to hike prices soon
9 Dec 2022
The new Citroen C5 Aircross will renew its rivalry with the likes of the new generation Hyundai Tucson,, which offers a plethora of features and is priced much lower.
Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Price, specs, features compared
12 Sept 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross does not get any changes to the engine or the gearbox.&nbsp;
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at 36.67 lakh
8 Sept 2022
At the front, the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV gets new LED light treatment. The split LED headlights are now joined by two streaks of LED light pattern. It also gets a redesigned front bumper along with air intakes placed slightly lower.
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV teased, to launch soon in India
3 Sept 2022
&nbsp;2022 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV debuts with new features in Brazil.
2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV debuts with new features
12 Jan 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross Variants & Price List

Citroen C5 Aircross Variants & Price List

Citroen C5 Aircross price starts at ₹ 30.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 32.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C5 Aircross comes in 4 variants. Citroen C5 Aircross top variant price is ₹ 32.3 Lakhs.

All
All
Feel
30.3 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Feel Dual Tone
30.8 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Shine Dual Tone
32.3 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Shine
32.3 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

