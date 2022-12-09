What is the on-road price of Citroen C5 Aircross in Bangalore? The on-road price of Citroen C5 Aircross Feel in Bangalore is Rs 37,84,191.

What will be the RTO charges for Citroen C5 Aircross in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Citroen C5 Aircross Feel in Bangalore is Rs 6,05,394.

What will be the Insurance charges for Citroen C5 Aircross in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the insurance charges for the Citroen C5 Aircross Feel will be Rs 1,48,297.

What is the detailed breakup of Citroen C5 Aircross in Bangalore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Citroen C5 Aircross in Bangalore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 30,30,000, RTO - Rs. 6,05,394, Insurance - Rs. 1,48,297, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0.

What is the on road price of Citroen C5 Aircross? Citroen C5 Aircross's on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 37,84,191 and rises to Rs. 40,31,863. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.