HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News C3, C5 Aircross To Become Costlier As Citroen Decides To Hike Prices Soon

C3, C5 Aircross to become costlier as Citroen decides to hike prices soon

French auto giant Citroen has joined the list of carmakers to announce price hike on its cars from January. The carmaker has announced that the new prices will be effective on both its models on offer in India which include the C3 small SUV and the C5 Aircross premium SUV. Citroen will hike the prices of these models by up to 2 per cent from January 1 and it will be applicable on fresh stocks. This means, those who get their Citroen SUVs delivered before the end of this year can escape the price hike.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2022, 08:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.
Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.
Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.
Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.

According to the price hike, the Citroen C3 small SUV could see up to 9,000 increase while the C5 Aircross SUV is expected to get price increase of up to 16,000.

The C3 SUV, which rivals the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India, is currently available at a starting price of 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Dual Tone Vibe Pack with 1.2-litre engine.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The C5 Aircross SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson among other premium SUVs in India, comes at a price of 26.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The French carmaker launched the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV in September this year. The facelift version, which mainly comes with a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and other cosmetic changes, uses a DW10 FC diesel engine that has a displacement of 2.0-litre and is a four-cylinder unit. It churns out 177 PS of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen is also planning to bring in its third model to India next year. The French auto giant has confirmed that it will unveil the first electric car based on the C3 SUV for the Indian customers, which is expected to hit the markets some time in 2023. The EV will be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP). The new C3 electric is likely to get a 50kWh battery pack which can offer a range of up to 350 km on a single charge. It can generate 136 bhp of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 08:44 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen C3 C5 Aircross
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition with all its changes
In pics: Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition with all its changes
Tesla's troubles mount with a missing board and Musk's distraction with Twitter
Tesla's troubles mount with a missing board and Musk's distraction with Twitter
West's loss is China's gain, captures Russian car market after rivals depart
West's loss is China's gain, captures Russian car market after rivals depart
Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 that you can't buy
Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 that you can't buy
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city