Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV teased, to launch soon in India

Citroen India will drive in the latest C5 Aircross SUV that was introduced globally earlier this year. It will come with several design and feature upgrades over the existing model.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2022, 08:36 AM
At the front, the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV gets new LED light treatment. The split LED headlights are now joined by two streaks of LED light pattern. It also gets a redesigned front bumper along with air intakes placed slightly lower.
French auto giant Citroen debuted at the Indian market in 2021 with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV. Within a year, the carmaker has decided to give it a facelift amid race among premium mid-size SUVs to offer advanced features to woo customers. The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, in the words of the carmaker, is “Built to make you stand out with its revolutionary design, new technology and dominating presence." The carmaker shared a teaser of the upcoming facelift version of the C5 Aircross, which looks similar to the version introduced in global markets in January this year. When launched, it will renew rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Taigun and Jeep Compass among others.

Citroen had launched the C5 Aircross SUV in India last year at an introductory price of 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). After receiving a price hike this year, the C5 Aircross SUV is currently priced at 32.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant.

The latest generation C5 Aircross SUV comes with updated design. The front face is different from its predecessor thanks to the new set of headlights and a tweaked grille. The LED headlights are connected by a streak of LED lights across the bonnet. The SUV also gets a redesigned bumper along with air intakes placed slightly lower than before. At the rear, the taillights are also redesigned which offer LED graphics.

(Also see pics of the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV here)

The interior of the new C5 Aircross SUV has changes in the dashboard layout. It houses a new touchscreen infotainment system measuring 10 inches and comes with updated multimedia functions. The vents for climate control have been repositioned to accommodate the screen, separate control for the AC and the gear selector which is now smaller than before. The front seats of the C5 Aircross facelift SUV are expected to offer ventilated functions.

Citroen also offers hybrid technology on the C5 Aircross models globally. The plug-in hybrid powertrain offers 225 horsepower and can run up to 55 kms without using fuel. It uses the improved THP engine, called Puretech 1.6 Turbo, which has 180 horsepower. The SUV also offers driving mode selector to choose between Hybrid, Electric and Sport.

 

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2022, 07:46 AM IST
TAGS: C5 Aircross Citroen C5 Aircross Citroen
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
Mahindra XUV400 EV's new teaser released; Will go against Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV's new teaser released; Will go against Tata Nexon EV
Tesla owners go on hunger strike in this country. Know why
Tesla owners go on hunger strike in this country. Know why
In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback
In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback

