2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV: See what has changed 4 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 11:04 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/42022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV now sits on redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets new wraparound taillights with new LED graphics. 2/4At the front, the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV gets new LED light treatment. The split LED headlights are now joined by two streaks of LED light pattern. It also gets a redesigned front bumper along with air intakes placed slightly lower. 3/4The biggest change in the cabin of the C5 Aircross facelift SUV is the bigger 10-inch infotainment screen. The vents for climate control have also been repositioned. The front seats now come with heated and massaged functionalities. 4/4The dashboard of the new C5 Aircross also gets an additional USB port as well along with additional storage. There is also a separate control for the AC and the gear selector which is now smaller than before.