Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at 36.67 lakh

Citroen has updated their flagship SUV, C5 Aircross. They also sell the C3 which is quite affordable and is a hatchback.

Citroen India has launched the facelifted version of the C5 Aircross in India at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The C5 Aircross is currently the flagship SUV in the Indian market. Citroen has revamped the exterior as well as the interior of the C5 Aircross. It is available only in one variant, Shine which gets a dual-tone paint scheme. The C5 Aircross will be sold through the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms of Citroen which are located in 19 cities. Apart from the C5 Aircross, Citroen is selling the C3 hatchback in the Indian market.

Citroen has made no changes to the engine or the gearbox. So, C5 Aircross is still using the DW10 FC diesel engine that has a displacement of 2.0-litres and is a four-cylinder unit. It produces 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

There might not be any mechanical changes but Citroen has made plenty of changes to the exterior. There is a new front-end design with redesigned front bumper and headlamps. They now look more sporty and the LED Daytime Running Lamps integrate with the chrome strips in the grille. The rear LED tail lamps now get a 3D effect. On the sides, there are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Overall, the Citroen C5 Aircross now looks more modern and sharp than the model that it replaces.

The C5 Aircross facelift looks sharper and meaner than the pre-facelift version.

On the inside, there is a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are gloss black and chrome highlights throughout the interior. Citroen has added a new gear shifter and drive mode buttons. It continues to come with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, comfort seats and a hands-free tailgate. Moreover, there is dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, electric parking brake, hill start assist, keyless entry and start, hill descent control, rear parking camera with top-down view, blind spot monitoring system etc. on offer.

