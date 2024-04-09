HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open at dealerships ahead of launch

Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open at dealerships ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
09 Apr 2024
  • Select Mahindra dealerships have unofficially begun accepting bookings for the subcompact SUV for a token amount of 21,000.
Mahindra XUV3X0
Mahindra and Mahindra has teased a new SUV called the XUV3X0 ahead of its official launch later this month. It is believed that the XUV3X0 is essentially the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV, but with a new model name.
Mahindra XUV3X0
Mahindra and Mahindra has teased a new SUV called the XUV3X0 ahead of its official launch later this month. It is believed that the XUV3X0 is essentially the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV, but with a new model name.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is all set for debut on April 29, 2024, and the model will effectively replace the XUV300, as a more comprehensively updated version. If you are interested in bringing the XUV 3XO home, select Mahindra dealerships have unofficially begun accepting bookings for the subcompact SUV. HT Auto understands that dealers are accepting bookings for a token amount of 21,000.

Mahindra dealers are also offering customers the option to change their existing book for a new XUV 3XO. Meanwhile, customers can avail heavy discounts on the outgoing XUV300 of up to 1.59 lakh. The discounts are applicable on select variants but extend to both petrol and diesel derivatives.

Also Read : Mahindra to launch XUV 3XO SUV on April 29. Is it the XUV300 facelift?

That said, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO promises to bring a major overhaul to the Tata Nexon rival. The promotional teaser revealed a new design language borrowed from the brand’s upcoming EV SUV range, featuring a sharply-styled grille, new inverted C-shaped LED DRLs, double-barrel projector headlamps, and a revised bumper.

The feature list will also get extensive updates and the Mahindra XUV 3XO promises to be loaded. Expect to see a digital instrument console, a large infotainment system, a 360-degree view camera, seven airbags, a premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof and even Level 2 ADAS.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will enter a highly contested space and expect it to operate in the upper end of this segment. This includes the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Citroen C3 Aircross and more.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2024

