Mahindra XUV300 is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 09, 2024

The compact SUV is all set for a facelift

Mahindra will replace the XUV300 with XUV3X0, which is essentially a facelifted version of the compact SUV

Mahindra dealers are now offering huge discounts on XUV300 to clear stock ahead of the XUV3X0's launch on April 29 this year

Mahindra XUV300 is available with discounts of up to 1.59 lakh

Top-end W8 trim of XUV300 petrol is fetching the maximum discount, while the diesel variant gets up to 1.57 lakh discount

W6 trim gets up to 1.33 lakh discounts, while W4 and W2 trims come with up to 95,349 and 45,000 discounts

The benefits include cash discounts, official accessories and extended warranty

These offers ensure the consumers may get a good deal with XUV300

Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV3X0 is all set to break cover later this month with a host of updates over the Mahindra XUV300
