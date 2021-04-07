Saved Articles

HT Auto

Citroen C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone

36.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen C5 Aircross Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Mileage18.6 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all C5 Aircross specs and features

C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone Latest Updates

C5 Aircross is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 36.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: DW10FC
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52.5
  • BootSpace: 580
    • Mileage of Feel Dual Tone is 18.6 kmpl....Read More

    Citroen C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone Price

    Feel Dual Tone
    ₹36.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    30,80,000
    RTO
    3,85,000
    Insurance
    1,50,225
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    36,15,725
    EMI@77,716/mo
    Citroen C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    DW10FC
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.6
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    174 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® - Compression
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® - Compression And Rebound
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Length
    4500
    Wheelbase
    2730
    Height
    1710
    Width
    1969
    Bootspace
    580
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    52.5
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Auto Steering
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    TFT
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Metropolitan Grey / Graphite
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Citroen C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone EMI
    EMI69,944 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    32,54,152
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    32,54,152
    Interest Amount
    9,42,513
    Payable Amount
    41,96,665

    Citroen C5 Aircross other Variants

    Feel
    ₹35.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    30,30,000
    RTO
    3,78,750
    Insurance
    1,48,297
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,57,547
    EMI@76,466/mo
    Shine
    ₹37.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Shine Dual Tone
    ₹37.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Check latest Offers
      View all Citroen Cars

