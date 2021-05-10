MU-X is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of MU-X 4x2 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 39.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4x2 MU-X is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of MU-X 4x2 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 39.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4x2 is 55 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled Max Torque: 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 BootSpace: 235 ...Read MoreRead Less