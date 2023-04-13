Saved Articles

Isuzu MU-X On Road Price in Ahmedabad

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs*
Ahmedabad
MU-X Price in Ahmedabad

Isuzu MU-X on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 36.79 Lakhs. The on road price for Isuzu MU-X top variant goes up to Rs. 38.92 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Isuzu MU-X 4x2₹ 36.79 Lakhs
Isuzu MU-X 4x4₹ 38.92 Lakhs
Isuzu MU-X Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

4x2
₹36.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Automatic
33,23,000
RTO
1,99,125
Insurance
1,55,982
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
36,78,607
4x4
₹38.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Automatic
Isuzu MU-X Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Fortuner Price in Ahmedabad
Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs
C5 Aircross Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023

Kia Carnival 2023

35 - 39 Lakhs
View similar Cars

Popular Isuzu Cars

    Isuzu MU-X News

    Rajesh Mittal, President and Toru Kishimoto, DMD with the new D-Max V-Cross
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander & MU-X updated to comply with BS 6 Phase 2 norms
    13 Apr 2023
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine.
    Isuzu launches I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp for D-MAX V-Cross and MU-X
    17 Mar 2023
    Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross SUVs have been updated with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.
    Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system
    9 Apr 2022
    Isuzu customers can avail of a free comprehensive check-up as well as discounts on labour, spares, lubricants and more
    Isuzu announces winter camp for D-Max & V-Cross customers from December 18
    16 Dec 2023
    Isuzu has delivered 34- S-CAB and 5- Hi-Lander models to the fire department of Telangana.
    Isuzu delivers S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to Telangana Fire Department
    10 Oct 2023
    Videos

    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Isuzu MU-X FAQs

    The Isuzu Mu-X 4x2 is priced on the road at Rs 36,78,607 in Ahmedabad.
    The Isuzu Mu-X 4x2 will have RTO charges of Rs 1,99,125 in Ahmedabad.
    The Isuzu Mu-X 4x2's insurance charges in Ahmedabad are Rs 1,55,982.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Isuzu Mu-X base variant in Ahmedabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 33,23,000, RTO - Rs. 1,99,125, Insurance - Rs. 1,55,982, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Isuzu Mu-X in ##cityName## is Rs. 36,78,607.
    The top model of the Isuzu Mu-X is the Isuzu 4x4, with an on-road price of Rs. 38,92,224 in Ahmedabad.
    Isuzu Mu-X on-road price in Ahmedabad starts at Rs. 36,78,607 and goes up to Rs. 38,92,224. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for base variant of Isuzu Mu-X in Ahmedabad will be Rs. 74,589. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

