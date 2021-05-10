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Isuzu MU-X Front Right Side
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Isuzu MU-X Front View
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Isuzu MU-X Front Wiper
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Isuzu MU-X Grille
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Isuzu MU-X Headlight
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Isuzu MU-X Side Mirror Body
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Isuzu MU-X 4x4

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
41.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Isuzu MU-X Key Specs
Engine1898 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all MU-X specs and features

MU-X 4x4

MU-X 4x4 Prices

The MU-X 4x4, equipped with a Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹41.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

MU-X 4x4 Mileage

All variants of the MU-X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MU-X 4x4 Engine and Transmission

The MU-X 4x4 is powered by a 1898 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

MU-X 4x4 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the MU-X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jeep Meridian priced between ₹23.33 Lakhs - 37.82 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs.

MU-X 4x4 Specs & Features

The MU-X 4x4 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Isuzu MU-X 4x4 Price

MU-X 4x4

₹41.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,19,000
RTO
4,68,875
Insurance
1,67,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,55,529
EMI@89,319/mo
Add to Compare
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Isuzu MU-X 4x4 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4825
Wheelbase
2845
Height
1860
Width
1860

Capacity

Bootspace
235
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Silver
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Isuzu MU-X 4x4 EMI
EMI80,387 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
37,39,976
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
37,39,976
Interest Amount
10,83,224
Payable Amount
48,23,200

Isuzu MU-X other Variants

MU-X 4x2

₹39.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,23,000
RTO
4,44,375
Insurance
1,59,596
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,27,471
EMI@84,417/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Isuzu MU-X Alternatives

Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs
+3
MU-XvsMeridian
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
+2
MU-XvsFortuner
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
MU-XvseMAX 7

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