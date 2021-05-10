Saved Articles

Isuzu MU-X 4x4

41.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Isuzu MU-X Key Specs
Engine1898 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
MU-X 4x4 Latest Updates

MU-X is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of MU-X 4x4 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 41.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4x4

  • Engine Type: Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
  • Max Torque: 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 55
  • BootSpace: 235
    Isuzu MU-X 4x4 Price

    4x4
    ₹41.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1898 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    35,19,000
    RTO
    4,68,875
    Insurance
    1,67,154
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    41,55,529
    EMI@89,319/mo
    Isuzu MU-X 4x4 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 65 R18
    Length
    4825
    Wheelbase
    2845
    Height
    1860
    Width
    1860
    Bootspace
    235
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Third Row AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    With Key
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    5
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    150000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Silver
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Isuzu MU-X 4x4 EMI
    EMI80,387 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    37,39,976
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    37,39,976
    Interest Amount
    10,83,224
    Payable Amount
    48,23,200

    Isuzu MU-X other Variants

    4x2
    ₹39.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1898 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    33,23,000
    RTO
    4,44,375
    Insurance
    1,59,596
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    39,27,471
    EMI@84,417/mo
    Isuzu MU-X Alternatives

    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 4WD AT Diesel Dual Tone

    27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    MU-X vs Tucson
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster Sharp 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

    29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    MU-X vs Gloster
    Jeep Meridian

    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X2 AT

    29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    MU-X vs Meridian
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone

    30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    MU-X vs C5 Aircross

