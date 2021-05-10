|Engine
|1898 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The MU-X 4x4, equipped with a Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹41.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the MU-X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MU-X 4x4 is powered by a 1898 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the MU-X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jeep Meridian priced between ₹23.33 Lakhs - 37.82 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs.
The MU-X 4x4 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.