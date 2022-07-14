HT Auto
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹27.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,01,42939,27,471
Ex-Showroom Price
27,69,70033,23,000
RTO
2,92,9704,44,375
Insurance
1,38,2591,59,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
68,81184,416
