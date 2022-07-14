Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|154 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|192 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹32,01,429
|₹39,27,471
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹27,69,700
|₹33,23,000
|RTO
|₹2,92,970
|₹4,44,375
|Insurance
|₹1,38,259
|₹1,59,596
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹68,811
|₹84,416