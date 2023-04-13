HT Auto
Isuzu MU-X Specifications

Isuzu MU-X is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 33,23,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1898.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Isuzu MU-X Specs

Isuzu MU-X comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The MU-X measures 4,825 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,845 mm. A seven-seat model, ...Read More

Isuzu MU-X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4x4
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18
Length
4825
Wheelbase
2845
Height
1860
Width
1860
Bootspace
235
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Silver
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Isuzu MU-X Variants & Price List

Isuzu MU-X price starts at ₹ 33.23 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 35.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Isuzu MU-X comes in 2 variants. Isuzu MU-X top variant price is ₹ 35.19 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4x2
33.23 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
4x4
35.19 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

