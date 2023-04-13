Isuzu MU-X Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Isuzu MU-X comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The MU-X measures 4,825 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,845 mm. A seven-seat model, Isuzu MU-X sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Isuzu MU-X price starts at ₹ 33.23 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 35.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Isuzu MU-X comes in 2 variants. Isuzu MU-X top variant price is ₹ 35.19 Lakhs.
₹33.23 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹35.19 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic