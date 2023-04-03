Hyundai Tucson Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Tucson comes in three petrol variant and five diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tucson measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Tucson sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Tucson price starts at ₹ 27.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 34.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Tucson top variant price is ₹ 34.54 Lakhs.
₹27.7 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹30.17 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹30.2 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹30.32 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹30.32 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹32.87 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹34.39 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹34.54 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price