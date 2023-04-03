HT Auto
Hyundai Tucson Specifications

Hyundai Tucson is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 27,69,700 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Hyundai Tucson Specs

Hyundai Tucson comes in three petrol variant and five diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tucson measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm. ...Read More

Hyundai Tucson Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Signature 2.0 4WD AT Diesel Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
416 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
184 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD/AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Height
1665 mm
Length
4630 mm
Width
1865 mm
Wheelbase
2755 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
-
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
-
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Fog Lights
Halogen,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Gesture Control
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black and Light Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Hyundai Tucson News

Hyundai Creta (left) and Venue (right) are two of the best-selling SUVs from the Korean carmaker in India.
Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson and Alcazar now more expensive. Check price list
3 Apr 2023
Hyundai Tucson, powered by a 1.6-litre hybrid engine, scored just 2 star rating at the Green NCAP test.
Despite hybrid power, Hyundai Tucson fairs poorly at Green NCAP test
31 Oct 2022
The new Citroen C5 Aircross will renew its rivalry with the likes of the new generation Hyundai Tucson,, which offers a plethora of features and is priced much lower.
Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Price, specs, features compared
12 Sept 2022
New Gen Hyundai Tucson scored a 5 star safety rating back in Nov 2021, when it was crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Hyundai Tucson fails miserably in Latin NCAP crash test, scores zero
1 Sept 2022
Hyundai Tucson comes as an expensive competitor against Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs VW Tiguan: Price, specs, features compared
25 Aug 2022
View all
 

Hyundai Tucson Variants & Price List

Hyundai Tucson price starts at ₹ 27.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 34.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Tucson top variant price is ₹ 34.54 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
27.7 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Signature 2.0 AT Petrol
30.17 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Platinum 2.0 AT Diesel
30.2 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone
30.32 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Signature 2.0 AT Petrol Dual Tone
30.32 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Signature 2.0 AT Diesel
32.87 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Signature 2.0 4WD AT Diesel
34.39 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Signature 2.0 4WD AT Diesel Dual Tone
34.54 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

