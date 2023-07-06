Toyota Fortuner Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Fortuner comes in two petrol variant and six diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Fortuner measures 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm. A seven-seat model, Toyota Fortuner sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Fortuner price starts at ₹ 29.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 42.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner comes in 8 variants. Toyota Fortuner top variant price is ₹ 42.33 Lakhs.
₹29.98 Lakhs*
2694 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹31.57 Lakhs*
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹32.48 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹34.84 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹35.14 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹37.43 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹37.58 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹42.33 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
