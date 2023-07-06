HT Auto
Toyota Fortuner Specifications

Toyota Fortuner is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 29,98,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 2694.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Toyota Fortuner Specs

Toyota Fortuner comes in two petrol variant and six diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Fortuner measures 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Toyota Fortuner Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Length
4795
Wheelbase
2745
Height
1835
Width
1855
Bootspace
296
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Maroon / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Toyota Fortuner News

The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup
Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5
6 Jul 2023
Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
Innova Crysta, HyCross, Fortuner waiting period to come down as Toyota increases output
17 May 2023
Toyota Motor plans to launch Fortuner SUV with mild hybrid powertrain in South Africa in 2024.
Toyota Fortuner, Hilux to get mild hybrid powertrain soon: Report
12 May 2023
Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Innova Crysta (L)
Toyota sells over 15,000 units in April; Fortuner, Innova Crysta power ahead
1 May 2023
File photo of Toyota Fortuner. Image has been used for representational purpose.
Want to buy a Fortuner? Toyota launches WoW, an online retail sales platform
14 Apr 2023
View all
 

Toyota Fortuner Variants & Price List

Toyota Fortuner price starts at ₹ 29.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 42.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner comes in 8 variants. Toyota Fortuner top variant price is ₹ 42.33 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
29.98 Lakhs*
2694 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
31.57 Lakhs*
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
32.48 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
34.84 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT
35.14 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
37.43 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
37.58 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
42.33 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

