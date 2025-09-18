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TOYOTA Fortuner Mileage

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Toyota Fortuner Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 10.3 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 14.6 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 14.4 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic10.3 kmpl
DieselManual14.6 kmpl
DieselAutomatic14.4 kmpl

Toyota Fortuner Variants Wise Mileage

Toyota Fortuner price starts at ₹ 34.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 49.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner comes in 11 variants. Toyota Fortuner's top variant is GR-S.
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Petrol
Diesel
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
10.3 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹34.16 Lakhs*
Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl
10.3 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹34.36 Lakhs*
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
14.6 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹34.8 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
Mileage: 14.2-14.4 kmpl
Check OffersFortuner Legender MileageFortunervsFortuner Legender
Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

37.32 Lakhs
Mileage: 17.5 kmpl
Check OffersC5 Aircross MileageFortunervsC5 Aircross
UPCOMING
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs
 
Alert Me When Launched Majestor DetailsView upcoming Cars
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs
Mileage: 10 kmpl
Check OffersGloster MileageFortunervsGloster
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 13.8 kmpl
Check OffersMU-X MileageFortunervsMU-X
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 15-16 kmpl
Check OffersMeridian MileageFortunervsMeridian

Toyota Fortuner Visual Comparison

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Toyota Fortuner User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Strong and reliable SUV
Toyota Fortuner is strong, stylish, and very reliable. It handles well on highways and rough roads. Mileage is fair, and service is smooth with Toyota’s network. Great SUV for long-term use.
By: Manishek (Sept 18, 2025)
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"Bold, Reliable & Smooth – A Premium SUV
I recently purchased the Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT, and it has been a great experience so far. The SUV delivers strong performance with its 2.7L petrol engine and smooth automatic transmission, making city and highway drives effortless. The ride quality is excellent, and the cabin is spacious and premium. It offers great road presence, solid build quality, and Toyota's well-known reliability. The features are practical, and comfort levels are high, especially for long trips. While fuel efficiency isn’t its strongest point, the smoothness and refinement of the petrol engine make it worth it. Overall, it’s a powerful, stylish, and dependable SUV – perfect for those who value comfort, performance, and brand trust. Very happy with the purchase
By: Prince (Jul 23, 2025)
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Road Monster Bike
It provides great comfort while traveling, offers excellent mileage, and overall, it's a good choice for long-distance journeys
By: Shobha Lokhande (Jun 28, 2025)
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