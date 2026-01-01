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Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
45.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
Engine2755 cc Turbo
Mileage14.4 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Fortuner specs and features

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC)

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) Prices

The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic, is listed at ₹45.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) Mileage

All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) Colours

The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) Engine and Transmission

The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 2755 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Majestor priced between ₹42.49 Lakhs - 50.69 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tayron priced between ₹41.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs.

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specs & Features

The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Cruise Control.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) Price

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹45.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,72,000
RTO
5,13,000
Insurance
1,80,767
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,66,267
EMI@98,147/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
2755 cc Turbo
Fuel Type
Diesel

Capacity

Bootspace
296 L
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
80

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4795 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
1855 mm

Mobile Application Features

Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Third-row AC; Third-row AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All (with pinch guard) Power Windows; All One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) EMI
EMI88,332 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
41,09,640
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
41,09,640
Interest Amount
11,90,292
Payable Amount
52,99,932

Toyota Fortuner other Variants

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT

₹40.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,76,000
RTO
3,51,900
Insurance
1,80,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,08,767
EMI@86,164/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹40.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,96,000
RTO
3,53,900
Insurance
1,81,211
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,31,611
EMI@86,655/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT

₹41.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,40,000
RTO
4,45,300
Insurance
1,83,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,68,873
EMI@89,605/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Platinum White Pearl

₹41.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,60,000
RTO
4,47,800
Insurance
1,83,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,92,221
EMI@90,107/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo 6 Speed Manual

₹43.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,51,000
RTO
4,85,375
Insurance
1,72,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,09,119
EMI@92,620/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT

₹44.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,61,000
RTO
4,72,300
Insurance
1,92,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,26,012
EMI@95,132/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹44.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,81,000
RTO
4,74,800
Insurance
1,93,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,49,357
EMI@95,634/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT

₹46.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,35,000
RTO
4,93,800
Insurance
1,99,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,28,788
EMI@99,491/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X4 MT Platinum white Pearl

₹46.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,55,000
RTO
4,96,300
Insurance
2,00,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,52,134
EMI@99,993/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic

₹50.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,12,000
RTO
5,39,925
Insurance
2,15,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,67,523
EMI@1,08,921/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl

₹50.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,32,000
RTO
5,42,425
Insurance
2,15,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,90,868
EMI@1,09,423/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner GR-S

₹59.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,46,000
RTO
6,48,875
Insurance
2,22,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,18,059
EMI@1,27,202/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

MG Majestor

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42.49 - 50.69 Lakhs
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Volkswagen Tayron

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41.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
+2
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Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

34.53 - 37.71 Lakhs
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Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

23.33 - 38.26 Lakhs
+3
FortunervsMeridian
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
+1
FortunervsKodiaq

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