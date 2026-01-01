|Engine
|2755 cc Turbo
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic, is listed at ₹45.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 2755 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Majestor priced between ₹42.49 Lakhs - 50.69 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tayron priced between ₹41.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs.
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Cruise Control.