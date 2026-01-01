|Engine
|2755 cc
|Mileage
|14.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Fortuner GR-S, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹58.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner GR-S is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.
The Fortuner GR-S is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3000 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.
The Fortuner GR-S has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.