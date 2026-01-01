hamburger icon
FortunerPriceMileageSpecifications
Toyota Fortuner Front Left View
1/17
Toyota Fortuner Rear Right View
2/17
Toyota Fortuner Headlight
3/17
Toyota Fortuner Taillight
4/17
Toyota Fortuner Front Left Side
5/17
Toyota Fortuner Grille
View all Images
6/17

Toyota Fortuner GR-S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
58.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
57 Offers Available
Check Offers
Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Mileage14.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Fortuner specs and features

Fortuner GR-S

Fortuner GR-S Prices

The Fortuner GR-S, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹58.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fortuner GR-S Mileage

All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fortuner GR-S Colours

The Fortuner GR-S is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.

Fortuner GR-S Engine and Transmission

The Fortuner GR-S is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3000 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

Fortuner GR-S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.

Fortuner GR-S Specs & Features

The Fortuner GR-S has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Toyota Fortuner GR-S Price

Fortuner GR-S

₹58.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,59,000
RTO
6,48,875
Insurance
2,22,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,31,059
EMI@1,25,332/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
Close

Toyota Fortuner GR-S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
13.25 seconds
Driving Range
1136 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4795 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
1855 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
296 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Toyota Fortuner GR-S EMI
EMI1,12,799 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
52,47,953
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
52,47,953
Interest Amount
15,19,986
Payable Amount
67,67,939

Toyota Fortuner other Variants

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT

₹39.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,16,000
RTO
3,51,900
Insurance
1,80,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,48,767
EMI@84,874/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
Close

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹39.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,36,000
RTO
3,53,900
Insurance
1,81,211
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,71,611
EMI@85,365/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Leader Edition

₹41.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,79,000
RTO
4,76,300
Insurance
1,71,234
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,27,034
EMI@88,706/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT

₹41.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,80,000
RTO
4,45,300
Insurance
1,83,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,08,873
EMI@88,316/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Platinum White Pearl

₹41.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,00,000
RTO
4,47,800
Insurance
1,83,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,32,221
EMI@88,818/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Leader Edition

₹43.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,92,000
RTO
5,04,800
Insurance
1,79,664
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,76,964
EMI@94,078/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT

₹43.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,96,000
RTO
4,72,300
Insurance
1,92,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,61,012
EMI@93,735/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹43.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,16,000
RTO
4,74,800
Insurance
1,93,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,84,357
EMI@94,237/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT

₹45.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,68,000
RTO
4,93,800
Insurance
1,99,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,61,788
EMI@98,051/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X4 MT Platinum white Pearl

₹45.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,88,000
RTO
4,96,300
Insurance
2,00,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,85,134
EMI@98,552/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT

₹47.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,41,081
RTO
5,34,135
Insurance
1,87,287
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,63,003
EMI@1,02,376/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
View breakup

Fortuner 4X4 NeoDrive AT 48V

₹49.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,73,800
RTO
5,69,300
Insurance
1,98,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,42,336
EMI@1,06,230/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4X4 NeoDrive AT 48V Platinum White Pearl

₹49.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,87,800
RTO
5,71,175
Insurance
1,99,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,58,766
EMI@1,06,583/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic

₹49.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,37,000
RTO
5,39,925
Insurance
2,15,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,92,523
EMI@1,07,309/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl

₹50.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,57,000
RTO
5,42,425
Insurance
2,15,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,15,868
EMI@1,07,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4X2 NeoDrive AT

₹52.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,72,000
RTO
5,88,000
Insurance
2,03,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,64,404
EMI@1,13,153/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
View breakup

Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FortunervsEX30
Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

39.99 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FortunervsC5 Aircross
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

41.07 - 46.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FortunervsGloster
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FortunervsMU-X

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details