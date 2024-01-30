Saved Articles

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT

6/15
39.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
Engine2694 cc
Mileage10.26 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Fortuner specs and features

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT Latest Updates

Fortuner is a 7 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT in Delhi is Rs. 39.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
  • Max Torque: 245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80
  • BootSpace: 296
    • Mileage of 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT is 10.26 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT Price

    2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
    ₹39.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    34,58,000
    RTO
    3,74,800
    Insurance
    1,64,802
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    39,98,102
    EMI@85,935/mo
    Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    821
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    10.26
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    265 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
    Rear Tyres
    265 / 65 R17
    Bootspace
    296
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80
    Length
    4795
    Wheelbase
    2745
    Height
    1835
    Width
    1855
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ANCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Optional
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Chamois / Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT EMI
    EMI77,341 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    35,98,291
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    35,98,291
    Interest Amount
    10,42,187
    Payable Amount
    46,40,478

    Toyota Fortuner other Variants

    2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
    ₹38.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    32,99,000
    RTO
    3,58,900
    Insurance
    1,58,670
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    38,17,070
    EMI@82,044/mo
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
    ₹41.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
    ₹44.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
    ₹45.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT
    ₹46.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹49.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹49.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GR-S
    ₹59.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
