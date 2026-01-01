|Engine
|2694 cc
|Mileage
|10.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT, equipped with a 2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹40.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.
The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT is powered by a 2694 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 164 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 245 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Gloster priced between ₹41.07 Lakhs - 46.24 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tayron priced between ₹41.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs.
The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.