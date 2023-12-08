Saved Articles

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Feel
₹30.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
₹33.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
DW10FC2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.610.01
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto SteeringReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,57,54738,67,167
Ex-Showroom Price
30,30,00033,43,000
RTO
3,78,7503,63,300
Insurance
1,48,2971,60,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,46583,120

