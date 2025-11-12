In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Citroen
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-