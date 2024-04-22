Toyota Fortuner gets Leader edition with added styling elements. Check details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker, has expanded its Fortuner lineup with the introduction of the Leader Edition. The Toyota Fortuner Leader edition offers distinctive styling elements and additional features, with bookings now open.

The Toyota Fortuner Leader edition gets front and rear bumper spoilers, a dual-tone exterior paint option in black, white, and clarity, and black alloy wheels. Certain accessories, including the spoilers, will be installed by authorised dealers. The interior features dual-tone seats and added advanced features like a wireless charger, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), and auto-folding mirrors.

Sabari Manohar, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, mentioned that the Fortuner Leader edition aims to enhance its bold style with more features, conveying a sense of power and distinction.

Based on the 4X2 variant, under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner Leader edition is powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The automatic variant delivers 500 Nm of torque and 201 bhp, while the manual variant offers 420 Nm of torque and 201 bhp.

The Toyota Fortuner has been a staple in the Indian market since its introduction in 2009. Toyota has reported a remarkable growth of 48% in FY2023-24, with wholesales reaching 2.65 lakh units, up from 1.77 lakh units in the previous financial year. This growth is attributed to the sustained success of models like the Fortuner and Innova Crysta, along with a customer-oriented approach to business.

Toyota recently introduced the hybrid version of the Fortuner in South Africa. The Fortuner MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) features a 2.8-liter diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 16hp and 42 Nm of torque. Toyota claims the Fortuner MHEV is 5 percent more fuel-efficient than the standard 2.8 diesel model, thanks to its hybrid technology. However, in India, Toyota is continuing to offer the regular Fortuner and Hilux models without the hybrid option.

