Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money, says Brand Head
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, based on the same C-cube platform that underpins the C3 hatchback, will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio-N as well as MG Hector.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 02 Aug 2023, 13:20 PM IST
TAGS: C3 Aircross Citroen
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now