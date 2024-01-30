Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Toyota Fortuner GR-S

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
59.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Mileage14.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Fortuner specs and features

Fortuner GR-S Latest Updates

Fortuner is a 7 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Fortuner GR-S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 59.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GR-S

  • Engine Type: 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres
  • BootSpace: 296 litres
    • Mileage of GR-S is 14.2 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Fortuner GR-S Price

    GR-S
    ₹59.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    50,74,000
    RTO
    6,63,250
    Insurance
    2,27,119
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    59,64,869
    EMI@1,28,208/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Toyota Fortuner GR-S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    13.25 seconds
    Driving Range
    1136 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.2 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    265 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
    Rear Suspension
    4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
    Rear Tyres
    265 / 60 R18
    Length
    4795 mm
    Wheelbase
    2745 mm
    Height
    1835 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Bootspace
    296 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Driven Axle
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Electronic
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Optional
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ANCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Toyota Fortuner GR-S EMI
    EMI1,15,387 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    53,68,382
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    53,68,382
    Interest Amount
    15,54,866
    Payable Amount
    69,23,248

    Toyota Fortuner other Variants

    2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
    ₹38.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2694 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    32,99,000
    RTO
    3,58,900
    Insurance
    1,58,670
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    38,17,070
    EMI@82,044/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
    ₹39.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2694 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
    ₹41.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
    ₹44.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
    ₹45.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT
    ₹46.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹49.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹49.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 4WD AT Diesel Dual Tone

    27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fortuner vs Tucson
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

    29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fortuner vs Gloster
    Jeep Meridian

    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT

    29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fortuner vs Meridian
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone

    30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fortuner vs C5 Aircross

    Popular Toyota Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Toyota Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details