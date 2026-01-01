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Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
46.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Mileage14.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Fortuner specs and features

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT Prices

The Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹46.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT Mileage

All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT Colours

The Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT Engine and Transmission

The Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 420 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Gloster priced between ₹41.07 Lakhs - 46.24 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tayron priced between ₹41.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs.

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT Specs & Features

The Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT Price

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT

₹46.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,35,000
RTO
4,93,800
Insurance
1,99,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,28,788
EMI@99,491/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1154
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
296
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4795
Wheelbase
2745
Height
1835
Width
1855

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
6 Way

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT EMI
EMI89,542 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
41,65,909
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
41,65,909
Interest Amount
12,06,589
Payable Amount
53,72,498

Toyota Fortuner other Variants

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT

₹40.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,76,000
RTO
3,51,900
Insurance
1,80,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,08,767
EMI@86,164/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹40.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,96,000
RTO
3,53,900
Insurance
1,81,211
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,31,611
EMI@86,655/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT

₹41.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,40,000
RTO
4,45,300
Insurance
1,83,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,68,873
EMI@89,605/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Platinum White Pearl

₹41.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,60,000
RTO
4,47,800
Insurance
1,83,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,92,221
EMI@90,107/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT

₹44.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,61,000
RTO
4,72,300
Insurance
1,92,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,26,012
EMI@95,132/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹44.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,81,000
RTO
4,74,800
Insurance
1,93,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,49,357
EMI@95,634/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X4 MT Platinum white Pearl

₹46.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,55,000
RTO
4,96,300
Insurance
2,00,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,52,134
EMI@99,993/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic

₹50.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,12,000
RTO
5,39,925
Insurance
2,15,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,67,523
EMI@1,08,921/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl

₹50.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,32,000
RTO
5,42,425
Insurance
2,15,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,90,868
EMI@1,09,423/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fortuner GR-S

₹59.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,46,000
RTO
6,48,875
Insurance
2,22,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,18,059
EMI@1,27,202/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

MG Gloster

MG Gloster

41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs
FortunervsGloster
Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron

41.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
+2
FortunervsTayron
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
FortunervsMU-X
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs
+3
FortunervsMeridian
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
+1
FortunervsKodiaq

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