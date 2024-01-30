Fortuner is a 7 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 38.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Fortuner is a 7 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 38.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT is 80 litres & Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i Max Torque: 245 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 BootSpace: 296 Mileage of 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT is 10.01 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less