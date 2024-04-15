HT Auto
MG Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

3.5 out of 5
MG Gloster Front Left Side
1/15
MG Gloster Front View
2/15
MG Gloster Grille
3/15
MG Gloster Front Fog Lamp
4/15
MG Gloster Headlight
5/15
MG Gloster Wheel
6/15
3.5 out of 5
44.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Gloster Key Specs
Engine1996 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Latest Updates

Gloster is a 7 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD in Delhi is Rs. 44.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 75 litres
  • BootSpace: 343 litres
    MG Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Price

    Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
    ₹44.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    37,49,800
    RTO
    4,97,725
    Insurance
    1,76,054
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    44,24,079
    EMI@95,091/mo
    MG Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    159 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Dual Helix Independent Suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Five Link Integral Suspension
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Length
    4985 mm
    Wheelbase
    2950 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2510 kg
    Height
    1867 mm
    Width
    1926 mm
    Bootspace
    343 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    75 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    4
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Dual Tone
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    12
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    12.2 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ANCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    60:40 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Luxury Brown / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    MG Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD EMI
    EMI85,582 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    39,81,671
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    39,81,671
    Interest Amount
    11,53,227
    Payable Amount
    51,34,898

    MG Gloster other Variants

    Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
    ₹34.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    29,98,000
    RTO
    3,81,780
    Insurance
    1,02,508
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    34,82,788
    EMI@74,859/mo
    Smart 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
    ₹38.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Sharp 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹42.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹42.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹44.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹44.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
