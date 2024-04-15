Gloster is a 7 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD in Delhi is Rs. 44.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Gloster is a 7 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD in Delhi is Rs. 44.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD is 75 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: