In 2026 when choosing among the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gloster
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-