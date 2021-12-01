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MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gloster Fortuner legender
BrandMGToyota
Price₹ 41.07 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range-1152 km/charge
Mileage10 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Gloster
MG Gloster
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Gloster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
159 bhp @ 4000 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Dual Helix Independent SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five Link Integral Suspension4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19265 / 60 R18
Length
4985 mm4795 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2745 mm
Kerb Weight
2510 kg-
Height
1867 mm1835 mm
Width
1926 mm1855 mm
Bootspace
343 litres296 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres80 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
4Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
HalogenLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
126
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
12.2 inch8 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)5 Star (ANCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Luxury Brown / BlackMaroon / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,70,60549,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
41,06,80041,54,200
RTO
5,23,6805,66,675
Insurance
1,39,6251,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,02,5381,05,755
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine

Gloster Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

File photo: Legender is the top-spec variant of Toyota Fortuner.
Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales
1 Dec 2021
MG Motor India is only offering discounts on its ICE models.
Firecracker deals on JSW MG Motor India cars. Hector, Gloster and Astor being offered with benefits.
18 Dec 2024
The MG Astor, Hector and Gloster, now get thier prices slashed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.04 lakh, depending on the car.
MG Astor, Hector and Gloster price slashed under GST 2.0. Here's how much they cost now
23 Sept 2025
The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46.36 lakh
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched with manual transmission. Here's what's new
5 Mar 2025
Along with a manual transmission, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT adds on  superior suction-based seats with a ventilation system for the front row. 
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at 46.36 lakh. Here's what the new variant gets
5 Mar 2025
The MG Gloster facelift is expected to be launched in 2025 with exterior and interior updates.
MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know
4 Dec 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

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JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
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Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
MG Motor is set to launch the Gloster SUV in October. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
MG Gloster SUV: First drive review
25 Sept 2020
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
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