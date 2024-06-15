Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
51.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner Legender Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Mileage14.4 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Fortuner Legender specs and features

Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender Latest Updates

Fortuner Legender is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 51.20 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres
  • BootSpace: 296 litres
    • Mileage of 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender is 14.4 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender Price

    4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
    ₹51.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    43,66,000
    RTO
    5,56,080
    Insurance
    1,97,901
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    51,20,481
    EMI@1,10,059/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.4 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
    Driving Range
    1152 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    10.4 seconds
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    190 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    265 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
    Rear Suspension
    4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
    Rear Tyres
    265 / 60 R18
    Bootspace
    296 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80 litres
    Length
    4795 mm
    Wheelbase
    2745 mm
    Height
    1835 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Optional
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ANCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Maroon / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender EMI
    EMI99,053 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    46,08,432
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    46,08,432
    Interest Amount
    13,34,759
    Payable Amount
    59,43,191

    Toyota Fortuner Legender other Variants

    4X4 AT 2.8 Legender
    ₹55.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    47,64,000
    RTO
    6,05,830
    Insurance
    2,12,896
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    55,83,226
    EMI@1,20,005/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Toyota Fortuner Legender Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Leg... vs GLA
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Leg... vs Fortuner
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Leg... vs Q3

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Toyota Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Toyota Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Nissan Qashqai

    Nissan Qashqai

    25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details