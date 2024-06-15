Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2755 cc
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
Fortuner Legender is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 51.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
