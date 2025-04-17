In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200 and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-