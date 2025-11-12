In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fortuner
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|821
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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