Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1950 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 55.08 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot
GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 55.08 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price