GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 55.08 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 55.08 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode BootSpace: 435 ...Read MoreRead Less