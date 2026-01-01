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Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
62.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz GLA Key Specs
Engine1950 cc
Mileage18.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLA specs and features

GLA 220d 4MATIC

GLA 220d 4MATIC Prices

The GLA 220d 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹62.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GLA 220d 4MATIC Mileage

All variants of the GLA deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLA 220d 4MATIC Colours

The GLA 220d 4MATIC is available in 5 colour options: Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, Polar White, Cosmos Black, Spectral Blue.

GLA 220d 4MATIC Engine and Transmission

The GLA 220d 4MATIC is powered by a 1950 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 3800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm of torque.

GLA 220d 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLA's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X1 priced between ₹50.9 Lakhs - 52.9 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.67 Lakhs - 53 Lakhs.

GLA 220d 4MATIC Specs & Features

The GLA 220d 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC Price

GLA 220d 4MATIC

₹62.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
53,00,000
RTO
6,91,500
Insurance
2,35,834
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,27,834
EMI@1,33,860/mo
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Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
219 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
435 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4436 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm
Height
1611 mm
Width
2020 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
8
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC EMI
EMI1,20,474 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
56,05,050
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
56,05,050
Interest Amount
16,23,413
Payable Amount
72,28,463

Mercedes-Benz GLA other Variants

GLA 200

₹59.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
51,80,000
RTO
5,47,000
Insurance
2,04,660
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,32,160
EMI@1,27,505/mo
Add to Compare
Close

GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line

₹64.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,00,000
RTO
7,16,500
Insurance
2,43,546
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,60,546
EMI@1,38,862/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLA Alternatives

BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
GLAvsX1
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

43.67 - 53 Lakhs
GLAvsQ3
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
+1
GLAvsTiguan R-Line
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
GLAvsQ3 Sportback
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
GLAvs2 Series Gran Coupe
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
GLAvsCountryman C

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