|Engine
|1950 cc
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLA 220d 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹62.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLA deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLA 220d 4MATIC is available in 5 colour options: Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, Polar White, Cosmos Black, Spectral Blue.
The GLA 220d 4MATIC is powered by a 1950 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 3800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm of torque.
In the GLA's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X1 priced between ₹50.9 Lakhs - 52.9 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.67 Lakhs - 53 Lakhs.
The GLA 220d 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.