|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Q3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q3 Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 57.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Technology is 55 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
