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Audi Q3 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs GLA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 Gla
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 43.67 Lakhs₹ 51.8 Lakhs
Mileage14.93 kmpl17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q3
Audi Q3
Premium
₹43.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹51.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Dashboard View
Ac Vent View
Headlight View
Wheel View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Seat View
Front Right View
Interior View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl17.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
896 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds8.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
222 kmph210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 50 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMultilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 50 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
355 litres435 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres-
Length
4482 mm4410 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2729 mm
Kerb Weight
1700 kg-
Height
1607 mm1611 mm
Width
1849 mm2020 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
38
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
106+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
18 inch10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl BeigeBlack, Macchiato Beige / Black with optional Walnut Brown Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,65,82459,32,160
Ex-Showroom Price
43,67,00051,80,000
RTO
4,47,5605,47,000
Insurance
1,50,7642,04,660
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,06,7341,27,505

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