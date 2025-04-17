In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|Gla
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4