2024 GLA, the most-affordable Mercedes SUV, launched with updates in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2024, 14:53 PM
  • The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be offered in two trims and with a petrol engine and a diesel engine.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz has just launched the 2024 GLA in the Indian market. It is the most affordable SUV in the brand's lineup and it now starts at 50.50 lakh introductory, ex-showroom for the GLA 200. For 2024, there are a few minor tweaks to the exterior and some significant feature additions to the interior. Mercedes-Benz has also added a new Spectral Blue colour scheme for the 2024 GLA. The GLA was first introduced back in 2010 and till now, the luxury brand has sold more than 14,000 units.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be sold in two trims - Progressive Line and AMG Line. The Progressive Line will get the petrol as well as diesel engine whereas the AMG Line will be sold only with the diesel engine. The GLA 220d 4MATIC costs 54.75 lakh whereas the GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced at 56.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

Speaking of engines, the petrol engine is a 1.3-litre unit that produces 160 bhp of max power and 270 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17.4 kmpl.

Then there is the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a max power output of 187 bhp and peak torque of 400 Nm. It uses an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With this engine, the 2024 GLA can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and return a claimed fuel economy of 18.9 kmpl.

The Progressive Line gets a new grille with vertical slats and the front apron design has also been reworked. The AMG Line gets a more aggressive-looking bumper, a body-coloured apron and a diamond grille. Both versions now get a new set of LED headlamps and tail lamps. Apart from this, there are new alloy wheels, the Progressive Line gets 18-inch units whereas the AMG Line gets 19-inch ones.

The interior is where there are some major changes. There is a new illuminated trim with a star pattern design in Progressive Line whereas the AMG Line gets carbon trim. The centre console has been redesigned with additional storage space.

Also Read : Mercedes to showcase EQG for the first time in India at Bharat Mobility Show

The infotainment system has been updated and it now runs MBUX, gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital key. Mercedes-Benz has also added keyless go, hands-free tailgate, Active Park Assist, Adaptive High Beam Assist and a 360-degree camera. In terms of safety features, there are 7 airbags, Active Brake Assist, Run Flat tyres, tyre pressure monitoring system among other features.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2024, 13:04 PM IST
