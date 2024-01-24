Mercedes to showcase EQG for the first time in India at Bharat Mobility Show

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz is all set to debut its upcoming electric SUV EQG during the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 to be held at Pragati Maidan from February 1. The electric vehicle, which was first seen in action at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year in Las Vegas, is a concept EV based on the German carmaker's most expensive off-road SUV G-Class. Mercedes has confirmed that besides the first-ever India showcase of the EQG, it will also have other models like the GLA facelift and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe in its lineup at the event.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the production version of the all-electric EQG later this year. Though most of the details about the EQG still remains under the wraps, there are certain things about the electric G-Class which have been confirmed. The electric SUV will based on a body-on-frame architecture, which has been specifically developed for electric vehicles. It gets carbon kevlar underbody panels protecting the drivetrain components, while independent front suspension and rigid rear axle enhance its ride quality.

Mercedes-Benz has not revealed the powertrain specifications of the electric SUV so far. However, the four electric motors onboard the SUV are expected to churn out power output of up to 670 bhp. Also, the SUV claims to come with an optional lithium-ion battery pack with silicon anode chemistry that will provide a greater range, possibly more than 483 kilometres.

The EQG concept electric SUV showcased at the CES 2024 in United States earlier this month also performed actions which promise the electric SUV to come with new features. The model showcased tank turns at the event, thanks to the electric motors fitted to each wheel. The tank turn is performed by applying a forward or reverse power to each corner, which allows the car to perform a 360-degree turn on its axis. This particular feature may not be necessary in daily use but, in case of off-roading, tank turns could be useful to rotate the vehicle a few degrees to get the car on track if the trail is tight.

