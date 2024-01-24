HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes To Showcase Eqg, Electric Suv Based On G Class, For The First Time In India At Bharat Mobility Show

Mercedes to showcase EQG for the first time in India at Bharat Mobility Show

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2024, 13:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes-Benz EQG is expected to break cover later this year promising about 670 bhp peak power.
Mercedes EQG
Mercedes EQG is the all-electric version of the G-Class SUV. The concept EV comes with an iconic boxy design with the same 4x4 off-roading capability as the fossil-fuel-powered SUV. Mercedes-Benz said that the design advantages of the electric drive of the EV makes it ideal for off-road vehicles and ambitious off-road operations. (Daimler)
Mercedes EQG
Mercedes EQG is the all-electric version of the G-Class SUV. The concept EV comes with an iconic boxy design with the same 4x4 off-roading capability as the fossil-fuel-powered SUV. Mercedes-Benz said that the design advantages of the electric drive of the EV makes it ideal for off-road vehicles and ambitious off-road operations.

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz is all set to debut its upcoming electric SUV EQG during the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 to be held at Pragati Maidan from February 1. The electric vehicle, which was first seen in action at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year in Las Vegas, is a concept EV based on the German carmaker's most expensive off-road SUV G-Class. Mercedes has confirmed that besides the first-ever India showcase of the EQG, it will also have other models like the GLA facelift and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe in its lineup at the event.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the production version of the all-electric EQG later this year. Though most of the details about the EQG still remains under the wraps, there are certain things about the electric G-Class which have been confirmed. The electric SUV will based on a body-on-frame architecture, which has been specifically developed for electric vehicles. It gets carbon kevlar underbody panels protecting the drivetrain components, while independent front suspension and rigid rear axle enhance its ride quality.

Mercedes-Benz has not revealed the powertrain specifications of the electric SUV so far. However, the four electric motors onboard the SUV are expected to churn out power output of up to 670 bhp. Also, the SUV claims to come with an optional lithium-ion battery pack with silicon anode chemistry that will provide a greater range, possibly more than 483 kilometres.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQE
90.56 kWh 210 Kmph 550 Km
₹ 1.39 Cr
Compare
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
2998.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
76.6 kWh 200 kmph 425 km
₹ 1.16 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex90 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90
₹ 1.50 Cr
View Details
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
3996.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
114 kWh 200 Kmph 600 Km
₹ 1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Facelift Mercedes GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe to launch in India on January 31

The EQG concept electric SUV showcased at the CES 2024 in United States earlier this month also performed actions which promise the electric SUV to come with new features. The model showcased tank turns at the event, thanks to the electric motors fitted to each wheel. The tank turn is performed by applying a forward or reverse power to each corner, which allows the car to perform a 360-degree turn on its axis. This particular feature may not be necessary in daily use but, in case of off-roading, tank turns could be useful to rotate the vehicle a few degrees to get the car on track if the trail is tight.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2024, 13:47 PM IST
TAGS: G-Class Electric Vehicles Mercedes-Benz EQG G-Class Mercedes Benz Electric vehicle Electric car EV Bharat Mobility Show

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.