Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 comes carving a niche in the Indian luxury compact SUV segment. This luxury SUV is available in the Indian market, priced between ₹44.25 lakh and ₹54.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has been know for being a practical and affordable luxury car offering impressive performance. The SUV gets a refined and advanced technology-aided feature-packed interior and a powerful engine.

Powering the Audi Q3 is a 2.0-litre 40 TFSI petrol engine, paired with an automatic gearbox This engine is mated to the Audi Quattro all-wheel drive technology that sends power to all the four wheels. The engine churns out 187 bhp peak power between 4,200 rpm and 6,000 rpm, while the maximum torque output is 320 Nm. The SUV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds at a top speed of 222 kmph.

However, if you have any plans to buy the Audi Q3 SUV, there are more options as well. Here are some other other options to consider against the Audi Q3.