Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Mercedes-Benz GLA: Which premium SUV to pick

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the latest model from the German auto giant that has been launched in India at a price tag of ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line replaces the erstwhile Tiguan. It is available in a fully loaded single variant and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It competes with some tough rivals like Toyota Fortuner , Mercedes-Benz GLA , Audi Q3 , BMW X1 , etc.

The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes as a key model in the brand's strategy to grab a sizeable share in the premium SUV space. Here is a comparison between the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Mercedes-Benz GLA: Price

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in a single variant and is priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is priced between ₹50.80 lakh and ₹55.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Mercedes-Benz GLA: Specification

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line continues with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the erstwhile Tiguan. However, the engine offers slightly improved performance. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, the engine churns out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an AWD system.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is available in three trim choices and both petrol and diesel options. Powering the petrol variant is a 1.4-litre engine mated to a seven-speed gearbox. This motor generates 161 bhp power and 270 Nm torque.

The diesel variant gets power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine pumps out 188 bhp peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque.

