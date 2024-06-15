Fortuner Legender is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 55.83 Lakhs. The fuel Fortuner Legender is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 55.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres BootSpace: 296 litres Mileage of 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender is 14.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less