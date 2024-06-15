Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2755 cc
|Mileage
|14.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
Fortuner Legender is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 55.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
