Toyota Fortuner Legender Specifications

Toyota Fortuner Legender comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.2-14.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Fortuner Legender measures 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm. A seven-seat model, Toyota Fortuner Legender sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Fortuner Legender price starts at ₹ 43.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 47.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner Legender comes in 2 variants. Toyota Fortuner Legender's top variant is 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender.
₹43.66 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹47.64 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
