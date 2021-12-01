Saved Articles

Toyota Fortuner Legender Specifications

Toyota Fortuner Legender is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 43,66,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2755 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Toyota Fortuner Legender mileage is 14.2-14.4 kmpl.
43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toyota Fortuner Legender Specs

Toyota Fortuner Legender comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.2-14.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Fortuner ...Read More

Toyota Fortuner Legender Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4X4 AT 2.8 Legender
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Driving Range
1136 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
190 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Height
1835 mm
Length
4795 mm
Width
1855 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
296 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Maroon / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Toyota Fortuner Legender News

File photo: Legender is the top-spec variant of Toyota Fortuner.
Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales
1 Dec 2021
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched in India at the price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched, priced at 42.33 lakh
7 Oct 2021
Hyundai has revitalised the competition in the fiercely competitive mid-size SUV segment of the Indian auto market by introducing significant updates to the Creta.
Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Hyryder: Japanese vs Korean rivalry
6 Mar 2024
Toyota Motor has been spotted testing its RAV4 SUV equipped with its Synergy Hybrid Drive technology which comes mated to regular ICE engines. (Image credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV spotted testing in Delhi. Launch soon?
6 Mar 2024
Toyota plans to make two "flex hybrid" models in Brazil -- using either petrol or ethanol as well as batteries -- creating around 2,000 jobs. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Toyota bets big on hybrids in Brazil with $2.2 billion plan
6 Mar 2024
Toyota Fortuner Legender Variants & Price List

Toyota Fortuner Legender price starts at ₹ 43.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 47.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner Legender comes in 2 variants. Toyota Fortuner Legender's top variant is 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
43.66 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
4X4 AT 2.8 Legender
47.64 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

