Toyota Fortuner Legender Specifications

Toyota Fortuner Legender comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.2-14.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Fortuner Legender measures 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm. A seven-seat model, Toyota Fortuner Legender sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.