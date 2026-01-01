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Audi Q3 Premium Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Audi Q3 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage14.93 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q3 specs and features

Q3 Premium Plus

Q3 Premium Plus Prices

The Q3 Premium Plus, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹54.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Q3 Premium Plus Mileage

All variants of the Q3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.93 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q3 Premium Plus Colours

The Q3 Premium Plus is available in 5 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Pulse Orange Solid, Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.

Q3 Premium Plus Engine and Transmission

The Q3 Premium Plus is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm of torque.

Q3 Premium Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs or the BMW X1 priced between ₹50.9 Lakhs - 52.9 Lakhs.

Q3 Premium Plus Specs & Features

The Q3 Premium Plus has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Audi Q3 Premium Plus Price

Q3 Premium Plus

₹54.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,19,000
RTO
4,92,760
Insurance
1,85,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,98,162
EMI@1,18,177/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi Q3 Premium Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
896 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
222 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
355 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4482 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Kerb Weight
1700 kg
Height
1607 mm
Width
1849 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
4 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
10
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
18 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi Q3 Premium Plus EMI
EMI1,06,359 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
49,48,345
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
49,48,345
Interest Amount
14,33,209
Payable Amount
63,81,554

Audi Q3 other Variants

Q3 Premium

₹49.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,67,000
RTO
4,47,560
Insurance
1,50,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,65,824
EMI@1,06,735/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Q3 Signature Edition

₹60.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,31,000
RTO
5,52,100
Insurance
2,33,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,16,773
EMI@1,29,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Q3 Bold Edition

₹61.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,98,000
RTO
5,85,400
Insurance
2,46,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,29,914
EMI@1,31,756/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Q3 Technology

₹60.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
53,00,000
RTO
5,40,860
Insurance
1,91,102
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,32,462
EMI@1,29,661/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Audi Q3 Alternatives

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
+1
Q3vsTiguan R-Line
BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
Q3vsX1
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Q3vsGLA
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Q3vs2 Series Gran Coupe
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Q3vsCountryman C

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