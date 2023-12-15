Q3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q3 Premium Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 51.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Q3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q3 Premium Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 51.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Premium Plus is 55 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres BootSpace: 355 litres Mileage of Premium Plus is 14.93 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less