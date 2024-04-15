Gloster is a 7 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 34.83 Lakhs. The fuelGloster is a 7 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 34.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD is 75 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: