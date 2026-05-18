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HomeCompare CarsTucson [2022-2025] vs Gloster

Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] vs MG Gloster

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and MG Gloster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Gloster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Gloster
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 29.27 Lakhs₹ 41.07 Lakhs
Mileage12.95 to 15.38 kmpl10 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Tucson [2022-2025]
Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025]
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gloster
MG Gloster
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
Nu 2.02.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm159 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil SpringFive Link Integral Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDual Helix Independent Suspension
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18255 / 55 R19
Length
4630 mm4985 mm
Wheelbase
2755 mm2950 mm
Height
1665 mm1867 mm
Width
1865 mm1926 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres75 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes4
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
YesMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlilited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
812
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch12.2 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-Yes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (ANCAP)
Split Third Row Seat
No60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and Light GreyLuxury Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,80,29747,70,605
Ex-Showroom Price
29,26,80041,06,800
RTO
3,08,6805,23,680
Insurance
1,44,3171,39,625
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
72,6551,02,538
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksFeaturesADAS

Cons

Upper variants are expensiveBody roll at tight cornersBraking needs more bite

Gloster Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gloster vs Fortuner

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Latest Car & Bike News

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line has been spotted testing, showcasing a major design overhaul. It features a boxier profile, sportier styling, and a revamped cabin with advanced tech.
Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line spotted testing for the first time
18 May 2026
Spy shots of the 2027 Hyundai Tucson reveal a redesigned cabin with a 17-inch touchscreen.
2027 Hyundai Tucson interior revealed in new spy shots with 17-inch display
12 May 2026
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
Hyundai Tucson discontinued in India: Why Premium SUVs struggle against the Toyota Fortuner
12 Nov 2025
MG Motor India is only offering discounts on its ICE models.
Firecracker deals on JSW MG Motor India cars. Hector, Gloster and Astor being offered with benefits.
18 Dec 2024
The MG Astor, Hector and Gloster, now get thier prices slashed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.04 lakh, depending on the car.
MG Astor, Hector and Gloster price slashed under GST 2.0. Here's how much they cost now
23 Sept 2025
The MG Gloster facelift is expected to be launched in 2025 with exterior and interior updates.
MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know
4 Dec 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
1 Sept 2022
MG Motor is set to launch the Gloster SUV in October. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
MG Gloster SUV: First drive review
25 Sept 2020
While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
12 Aug 2022
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
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