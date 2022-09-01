Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV, which is packed with advanced safety features, failed to impress at the Latin NCAP crash test. The SUV secured just three stars while its other version with two airbags did not get any star rating due to poor performance.
First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 14:30 PM IST
