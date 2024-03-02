HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Hyundai Creta Bookings Surpass 75,000, Two Thirds Of Sales Now From Suvs

2024 Hyundai Creta bookings surpass 75,000, two-thirds of sales now from SUVs

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The waiting period for Hyundai Creta facelift, launched in January, ranges between eight weeks and 20 weeks, depending on the variant.
2024 Hyundai Creta
The 2024 Hyundai Creta features styling updates on the outside, feature additions in the cabin and a turbo-charged 1.5-litre petrol motor.
2024 Hyundai Creta
The 2024 Hyundai Creta features styling updates on the outside, feature additions in the cabin and a turbo-charged 1.5-litre petrol motor.

Hyundai Creta is the power player in India's mid-size SUV space and the latest facelift version, launched in January of this year, has managed to build on the numbers secured over the past eight years by the model. In February alone, the Koreans sold 15,201 units, the highest-ever number of Creta sold in a single month and the company has now revealed it has 75,000 bookings for it at present.

First launched in 2015, Creta has retained its crown in the segment in which it competes and has now over 10 lakh customers in the country. On expected lines, the 2024 Hyundai Creta has started its innings on a strong note, helping the penetration of SUV models within the company portfolio rise to 67 per cent. Of, course, the brand has a long lineup of SUVs in its portfolio - from Venue to Tucson.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta N Line
1482 cc Petrol Both
₹ 21 - 23 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

But it is the Creta that continues to hog most of the limelight. The latest edition of the model comes with three engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbo-charged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor, complete with multiple transmission choices. The updated styling has mostly been well received while the updated feature list, complete with the addition of ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System, may have further elevated its appeal.

Who is buying which Creta?

Company officials say that demand for upper variants of the latest Creta is stronger than for the entry-level variants. And while a majority prefer the petrol engine options, a sizeable 43 per cent of all Creta buyers are also choosing the variants with diesel engine.

At present, the waiting period for Creta is anywhere between eight weeks and 20 weeks but Hyundai maintains it is working on bringing down timelines for this SUV as well as its other popular models in the country.

The Creta continues to lock horns against a mile-long list of rivals - from Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and Tata Harrier to the likes of Mahindra Scorpio-N, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, among others.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Venue Creta Tucson Seltos Hyundai Creta Venue Creta Tucson Hyundai Motor India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.