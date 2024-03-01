Hector SUV helps MG Motor clock 18 per cent growth in February

MG Motor has clocked more than 18 per cent increase in sales in February. The carmaker sold 4,532 units last month, which is higher than the number of cars it sold in January this year. MG Motor has sold 3,825 units in the first month of the year. Within the first two months of the year, MG Motor has already sold around 14 per cent of its overall sales it clocked in 2023. The carmaker had delivered a total of 56,902 units last year.

Bulk of MG Motor's sales continue to come from the Hector SUV, its best-selling car in India. Though the carmaker has not shared sales numbers specific to each model, Hector ended 2023 as the best-seller for the British-owned Chinese auto giant. MG Motor had launched the facelift version of the Hector SUV in January last year. The SUV, rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, comes at a starting price of ₹14.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹21.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Besides the Hector, MG also sells SUVs like Astor and Gloster in India, which are available with internal combustion engines.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1956.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 15 - 22.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 1956.0 Multiple Both ₹ 17.50 - 22.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc Diesel Both ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Electric vehicles also contribute a sizeable chunk of MG Motor's overall sales. MG Motor said that EVs made up around 33 per cent of its overall sales last month. This means that MG Motor has clocked more than 1,400 units of electric cars in February. With offerings like the ZS EV and Comet EV, MG Motor is currently second in terms of market share in the passenger electric vehicle segment behind the leader Tata Motors.

Also Read : Toyota reports solid wholesales growth in Feb, Innova and Fortuner remain strong.

MG Motor is currently planning to emphasise on the electric vehicle segment. For this, besides launching new models, the automaker is also expanding its EV lineup. MG aims to launch five new cars in India by 2028 and a majority of those will be electric vehicles. The car manufacturer is also planning to assemble EV batteries at its facility in Gujarat.

First Published Date: